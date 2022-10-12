2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas 2 Advance

Earlier this year at Vegas, Chastain led 83 laps in route to a third-place finish. Since then, he has collected 10 additional top-fives. A solid accumulation of top-fives and top-10s has led him to the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

When Chastain climbs behind the wheel of the Tootsie's Chevrolet on Sunday at Vegas, he will start the race six points above the playoff cutoff line and third in the standings.

Las Vegas is the first of three races in the Round 8, with upcoming races at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 23 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 30, before the Round of 4 and final race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.

The Alva, Florida native earned his first Cup Series career win at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on March 27. Chastain had a thrilling three-wide battle in the closing laps to secure his and Trackhouse Racing's first Cup win. In April at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Chastain captured his second Cup win. In total this season, he has accumulated 11 top-fives, 17 top 10s and 624 laps led.

Last weekend on the Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Chastain finished 37th after making contact with the wall and damaging his No. 1 Chevy. Quick repair work by the crew, and earning 10 bonus points and one stage point by winning Stage 2 gave Chastain enough points to advance to the Round of 8.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 2:30 p.m. ET.