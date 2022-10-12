Wednesday, Oct 12

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez has a clear mission for the final four races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. 

He wants to win races and have some fun along the way. 

Winning might seem like an obvious goal every weekend for the 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico native but since he is no longer in the championship battle, trophies are more important than accumulating points.

And, for Suárez, driving a race car is always fun.

He'll combine those two goals Sunday when the Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet carries the logos and colors of Kid Rock's Honky Tonk.

The Nashville bar and steakhouse includes five floors, four stages, and six bars and can accommodate almost two thousand people. The Honky Tonk's namesake Kid Rock is a multi-platinum American rock ‘n roll icon.

His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow that charted at No. 4 on the Hot 100, to the global smash hit, “All Summer Long,” which charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia.  

Kid Rock is no stranger to NASCAR or Trackhouse Racing.

He joined Ross Chastain in victory lane at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April when Chastain took the lead on the last lap and recorded the second of Trackhouse’s three victories in 2022. Suárez’s victory in June at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway was the second-year team’s third victory. 

Suárez could use a fun weekend.

He saw his title aspirations slip away Sunday on the Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway when his steering failed at the beginning of the final stage. 

Until then, Suárez’s day was perfect, earning third and fifth-place bonus points in the first two stages. It appeared all he had to do was finish the race mid-pack, but the mechanical gremlins dropped him to 36th and five laps behind the leaders depriving him of joining Chastain in advancing to the Round of 8 in the 2022 playoffs. 

Winning in Kid Rock's car Sunday could ease that pain.

NBC will television Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT
 
 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Kid Rock's Honky Tonk Chevrolet

What are your goals for the final four races of 2022?

"We want to win races. Pretty simple. Thats what we do. Anything less than winning all four races means there is room for improvement."

How would you assess your year?

“It’s been good. Last weekend really hurt but when you look at the big picture we have a lot to be proud of at Trackhouse Racing and on the No. 99 team. Certainly we have to continue to work and continue to get better.”
video

Watch Daniel Suárez talk to FS1's RaceHub about his frustrating run at Charlotte as well as his Trackhouse Racing team's success in 2022

How is Justin Marks' management style different from others you have raced with in NASCAR?

“For me, he’s a race car driver; he’s an owner and he’s a very, very smart businessman. I think that the combination of those things makes him very successful at what he’s doing at Trackhouse Racing. Also, he thinks a lot outside of the box. He’s not concerned or scared of going right when everyone else is going left, so I really like that about him. He’s doing a great job with Trackhouse. He’s not just building a powerhouse in Trackhouse, but he’s building a brand. That’s exactly what he told me when Trackhouse was only on a piece of paper. It’s very nice to be involved with people that are putting their thoughts and ideas into reality.”

Can you win one for Kid Rock?

"Can you imagine the party if we win this race? I'm going to have to tell Kid Rock that we have to make it to Miami this next week so we can't party too much. That would be so much fun if we could win in Vegas with Kid Rock."
 

 

Follow Daniel Suárez in USA's "Race for the Championship"

Ever wondered what Daniel Suárez's life is like behind the wheel of a race car, at his home, in his race shop, in his car?

Here is the show to find out.

USA Network will air “Race For The Championship,” a new unscripted series about the drivers and teams of the NASCAR Cup Series, on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

Suárez and other drivers attended the world premiere of the series on Sept. 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

