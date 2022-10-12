No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT LAS VEGAS: Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after visiting victory lane in 2017 and 2019. Dating back to 2017, Truex has finished eighth or better in nine of the last 10 Las Vegas races. Earlier this year, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was battling teammate Kyle Busch for the win in the closing laps before a late caution brought teams to pit road. The No. 19 team opted for four fresh tires while several other teams changed right-side tires only and Truex was unable to maneuver his way back to the front on an overtime restart before ultimately finishing eighth.

CHARLOTTE RECAP: Truex finished 17th in last Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. He spent most of the race running solidly inside the top 15 before suffering damage on a late-race restart. After pitting for repairs, he was able to recover back up to 17th when the checkered flag waved. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT LAS VEGAS: Joe Gibbs Racing owns four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Denny's Hamlin's win last September. In 92 combined starts at the 1.5-mile track, the organization has tallied 24 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s, six pole awards and 1,005 laps led. Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth join Hamlin and Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Las Vegas. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins Sunday, October 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Las Vegas this weekend?

“Las Vegas has been a great track for us for a long time. Even with this car in the spring, we were right there in contention for the win until that caution came out at the end. It’s a place we have a lot of confidence going to and we feel good about how we’ve ran at these types of tracks all year, so it should be a good weekend for us.”

JGR PR