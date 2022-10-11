Ty Dillon & Petty GMS Roll The Dice with Lucky29 Liquors in Las Vegas

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads out west to Sin City, Petty GMS announces a new partnership with Lucky29 Liquors and Ty Dillon for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Lucky29 Liquors, which was founded in Napa Valley in 2018, produces a number of different spirits, ranging from vodka, whiskey, tequila, rum, seltzers, and more. Dillon's car will be primarily featuring their "casino edition" vodka, which ties in perfectly for the market.

The brand name, "Lucky29", is derived from the company's proprietary distillation process, in which it takes twenty-nine steps to go from bottling to distribution. Included with each bottle of spirits is one of twenty-nine unique statements and symbols of good luck.

Ty Dillon looks to use some of this luck and earn his second Top-10 finish of the season on Sunday. In March, when the series first visited the speedway this year, the No. 42 team finished in 20th. After the most recent race in Charlotte, the veteran has gained two spots in the points standings, and continues to climb higher in the drivers' ranking.

"I'm proud to partner with the team at Lucky29 Liquors this weekend in Las Vegas. You gotta have luck on your side to perform well on the track or on the strip, so I think this partnership will be a hit with the fans. Vegas is a track that our No. 42 team ran well at in the spring, so I'm looking forward to representing the Lucky29 brand and give them something to cheer for on Sunday." says Dillon.

“NASCAR brings people together from all over the world and from all walks of life to enjoy and celebrate the skill and competition of its drivers and race teams. Although countless hours of hard work are the greatest contributor to winning, we at Lucky29 also believe that luck also plays an important role in achieving a ride to victory lane”, said Blane Huff, Founder and CEO of Lucky29 Liquors. “We are thrilled to team up with Ty Dillon and the Petty GMS No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty’s talent, character, unwavering spirit and relentless pursuit of success makes him a perfect partner for our Lucky29 brands. Together with luck, we know that Ty is positioned for great success in Las Vegas”.

Watch Ty Dillon in the No. 42 Lucky29 Liquors Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday at 2:30 PM ET on NBC. For more news, coverage, and behind-the-scenes content, follow Petty GMS across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

PGMS PR