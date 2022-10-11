Pala Casino, Spa and Resort Rolls Out in the No. 78

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort announced today their partnership expansion for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16, 2022. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort has sponsored LFM in the 2022 race season at Auto Club Speedway, the spring Texas Motor Speedway race, Sonoma Raceway and now at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort will also sponsor LFM at Phoenix Raceway for the Phoenix Finale race.



The partnership combines professional stock car racing and SoCal’s entertainment capital. Pala Casino Spa Resort is a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 70+ table games, and a 15,000-square-foot casino area; a 507-room non-smoking hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala also offers 8 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.



“Pala Casino is excited about the continued partnership with Live Fast Motorsports,” said Pala Casino Spa Resort’s Director of Player Development, Brian Roe. “BJ and Matt’s efforts have paved the way for real change in competitive racing. They advance a culture of inclusion and diversity, as well as a dedication to performing at the highest possible levels in NASCAR and in everyday life. Pala Casino sees this as much more than a sponsorship – it's an opportunity to showcase our shared values. We are proud to have Live Fast Motorsports representing Pala both on and off the track.”



“Live Fast Motorsports is excited to hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Pala Casino, Spa and Resort,” said co-founder of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Pala Casino Spa, and Resort is a perfect fit for race fans who enjoy the thrill of competition. Gambling at SoCal’s entertainment capital is a lively next-level experience. For those looking for a more tranquil experience, they also offer beautiful on-site restaurants and spas. Pala Casino Spa, and Resort is located on the Pala Indian Reservation northeast of San Diego, California, a 4.5-hour drive from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is worth the visit.”



Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort are excited to continue this second-year partnership. Both brands are eager to continue to create positive experiences and memories for their fans and guests.



Tune-in to watch BJ McLeod race in the Pala Casino Spa, Resort No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET on NBC. Purchase tickets to the race at https://www.lvms.com/ events/. For more information about Pala Casino, Spa and Resort, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino.

LFM PR