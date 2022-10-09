Transcript: Kyle Larson - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle, five laps down after a broken toe link, you got it fixed. At that point your crew chief said, By the information I have, we're good. That's before the chaos ensued. At what point were you worried?

KYLE LARSON: As soon as I hit the ball.

Yeah, I mean, you give up that many spots, you know you're going to be close. Then the caution there. So, yeah, I just made way too many mistakes all year long. Made another one today. Ultimately cost us an opportunity to go chase another championship.

Just extremely mad at myself. You let the team down a number of times this year, and let them down in a big way today.

We'll keep fighting. We'll come back stronger. I'll definitely come back stronger and smarter, make better moves out there. Just mad at myself.

Bummer, but just got to move on.

Q. Seemed like you take a lot of blame for this. How do you make it up to the team?

KYLE LARSON: Go race hard. There's definitely no other person to blame but myself for today. I feel like our team put ourselves in position as well as we could on points. Got as many stage points as we could. I think it was plus 27 or 28 at the time when I screwed up. Just for no reason either. I wasn't even pushing that hard at that moment. Got loose, caught my off guard.

Yeah, just got to keep working on my craft, just be better, make a lot less mistakes.

Like I said, I made way too many mistakes this whole year. You can't win a championship like that. Yeah, no surprise that I made another mistake today and took us out of contention.

