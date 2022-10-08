Burton Qualifies 23rd at Charlotte

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start from 23rd place in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Burton took that spot with a lap at 101.247 miles per hour around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout on Saturday afternoon.



That represented a pick up in speed from the practice session held prior to qualifying. Burton had a best lap at 99.886 mph, which he turned on the fourth of the 13 laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s 109-lap, 253-mile race is scheduled to start just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 50.

WBR PR