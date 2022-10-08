Saturday, Oct 08

CHEVROLET NCS: William Byron Leads Chevrolet to Six Top-10 Starting Spots at Charlotte ROVAL

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Oct 08
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.   DRIVER

2nd     William Byron, No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1

3rd      Daniel Suarez, No. 99 CommScope Camaro ZL1

4th      Tyler Reddick, No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1

7th      AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

9th      Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

10th    Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1

13th    Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

15th    Austin Dillon, No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1

18th    Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

25th    Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Harris Teeter / Scott Camaro ZL1

26th    Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

28th    Ty Dillon, No. 42 QuickChek Camaro ZL1

29th    Noah Gragson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

30th    Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Raze Energy Camaro ZL1

34th    Mike Rockenfeller, No. 77 Bon Secours / Swamo Rabbits Camaro ZL1

39th    Conor Daly, No. 50 Bitnile.com Camaro ZL1

 

 

 

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.  DRIVER

1st      Joey Logano (Ford)

5th      Austin Cindric (Ford)

 

 

·       Chevrolet drivers took six of the top-10 starting positions for tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

 

 

·       Leading Chevrolet in the starting lineup is William Byron, qualifying second in his No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1. This marks Byron’s 15th top-10 start of 2022 and his second at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

 

 

·       Daniel Suarez was third-fastest in his No. 99 CommScope Camaro ZL1, giving Suarez his 11th top-10 start of 2022 and his first at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

 

 

·       Chevrolet has recorded wins in 15 of the last 16 NASCAR Cup Series road course races, including a streak of the past 11 in a row.

 

 

·       In four NASCAR Cup Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Chevrolet has recorded three of those wins (Kyle Larson – 2021; and Chase Elliott – 2019, 2020).

 

 

·       NBC will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

 

GM PR

