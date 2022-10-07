Petty GMS Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

- Dillon at the ROVAL: Ty Dillon has competed three times at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, including the inaugural race on the layout. In three NASCAR Cup Series starts, Dillon has completed every lap possible, earning his best finish of 15th in the 2019 event. The veteran put his rain racing abilities on full display in the 2020 race, leading five laps en route to a stage one victory in adverse conditions.

In 2021, Dillon made his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the ROVAL, where he started 25th and finished 26th.

- Get Fresh & Go Fast: Dillon's No. 42 Camaro ZL1 will feature a new partner this weekend as convenience store chain, QuickChek, joins the team. QuickChek will be actively promoting their fan favorite "Best Damn Sandwich In Town", which can be found in store locations throughout New Jersey and New York.

- About QuickChek: A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek stores provide local one-stop shopping, offering a wide variety of freshly prepared food and beverages for immediate consumption including made-to-order subs, as well as grocery and household items, through 161 store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island (www.quickchek.com).

- Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Ty Dillon will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 42 Chevrolet at the ROVAL. The women highlighted are family members of Petty GMS employees directly associated with his team.

- Painting Turtles: Last month, Dillon visited the speedway during their ROVAL preparations to spend time decorating "turtle" curbs with some local fifth graders as part of the Iredell County Smart Start Literacy Program. At the event, Dillon's daughter, Oakley, painted her own "turtle", featuring a heartwarming painting of a No. 42 car.

- Window of Hope: For the second year, teams will show their support of breast cancer survivors and those continuing to battle breast cancer by featuring pink window nets for the ROVAL race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of Kurt Busch’s Window of Hope program. Following the Bank of America ROVAL, drivers will sign the outside of the window net and the nets will be auctioned off through the NASCAR Foundation with proceeds benefitting Atrium Health Foundation’s Levine Cancer Institute Project PINK. The auction will be live October 10 – 17, 2022. To bid on the window net of Erik Jones, Ty Dillon and other drivers, please visit www.nascarfoundation. org/WindowofHope.

- Ty Dillon Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have a few chances to see Ty Dillon before the race:

Trackside Live Stage: Ty Dillon will make an appearance for a Q&A session at the Trackside Live stage on Sunday morning from 10:45 AM - 11:00 AM local time, located in the Charlotte Motor Speedway fan zone.

No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Merchandise Trailer: Dillon will also be onsite at the team merchandise trailer in the fan midway area from 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM local time on Sunday morning prior to the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Fans can stop by to purchase new merchandise and get it signed at the same time.

- From the Drivers Seat: Dillon's thoughts on racing at the ROVAL: “I’m really looking forward to the ROVAL this weekend. I’ve always enjoyed road course racing and have run well at the ROVAL in the past. This season our road course program has been pretty good and definitely the tracks where we’ve performed better. I think this weekend will be a good weekend for our No. 42 QuickChek Chevy team.”