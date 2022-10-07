Nascar Playoffs Cutoff Races at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Presented This Weekend on NBC

The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 fields will be decided at one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL), this weekend on NBC.

Chase Elliott, a two-time winner at the Charlotte Road Course, looks to win his second consecutive race after securing a spot in the Round of 8 with his thrilling victory last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. All five remaining Cup Series Playoff races will air on the NBC broadcast network .

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at the ROVAL will get underway Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 12

Driver Points Chase Elliott 3103 (Advanced to Round of 8) Ryan Blaney 3101 Ross Chastain 3097 Denny Hamlin 3090 Joey Logano 3087 Kyle Larson 3087 Daniel Suárez 3081 Chase Briscoe 3069 Austin Cindric 3069 William Byron 3058 (-11) Christopher Bell 3036 (-33) Alex Bowman 3015 (-54)

NASCAR: CUP SERIES BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400 & XFINITY SERIES DRIVE FOR THE CURE 250

The eight remaining Playoff drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be determined this Sunday at the ROVAL with a berth in the Round of 8 available with a win by a playoff driver.

Coverage of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with an hour-long edition of Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 1 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 will also conclude this weekend at the ROVAL with the Drive for the Cure 250 Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Countdown to Green getting underway at 3 p.m. ET. A.J. Allmendinger, who has already earned a spot in the Round of 8, has won the past three Xfinity Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race from Charlotte with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Burton and Letarte will join Allen for the Xfinity Series race.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters this weekend. Rutledge Wood will also provide reports from around Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with racing icon Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett this weekend from the Peacock Pit Box.

Sunday’s Countdown to Green pre-race program will feature an interview with 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Countdown to Green will also include Burton driving the NBC Toyota car around the road course joined by WWE superstar AJ Styles.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider , Dave Burns , Kim Coon

Specialty Reporter: Rutledge Wood

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Oct. 8 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 9 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Two-time World Series champion and former MLB catcher and manger Ned Yost joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS

NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR call-in show, NASCAR America Motormouths, discusses the latest motorsports news and interviews with NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters each Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Episode six of Race for the Championship premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. The one-hour unscripted docuseries will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track. Click here for more details on the series and here for the episode six trailer. Beginning tomorrow, Race for the Championship episodes 1-6 will be released on Peacock and will be available on the platform each Friday through the conclusion of the season.

Across ten thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sport’s best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.

