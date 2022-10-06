Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Williams Byron

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a Behavioral penalty issued on Sept. 27, 2022 to driver William Byron and team owner Rick Hendrick in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 4.3 NASCAR Member Conduct and 4.4 NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Penalty Options and Guidelines. The penalties issued were a $50,000 fine to Byron and the loss of 25 championship driver and owner points.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel amends the original penalty assessed by NASCAR to read: $100,000 fine for William Byron and no loss of NASCAR Cup Series Championship Team Owner or Driver points.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Hunter Nickell

Mr. Dale Pinilis

Mr. Kevin Whitaker

NASCAR PR