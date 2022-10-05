Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT THE ROVAL: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Last year Bell started fourth but struggled with rear grip throughout the race. The team made gains throughout the race earning an eighth-place finish. In 2020, Bell started 33 rd and raced his way into the top 10 in stage one. He maintained his position throughout stage two but lost grip in the final stage and finished 24 th .

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned three top-five finishes and six top-10s in 16 combined starts at the Charlotte ROVAL. RACE INFO: The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, SiriusXM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Racing at Charlotte is always cool; all the teams’ family members are around and it’s a big event. The ROVAL has become a staple on the schedule, and I hope we can go there and contend for the win this weekend.”

JGR PR