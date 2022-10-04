FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Sunday Race Info

Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 9 / 2 p.m. ET

Distance: 109 laps / 252.88 miles

Track Length: 2.28 miles

Express Notes

Talladega Recap: The FedEx team posted a fifth-place finish in last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. After starting third, Hamlin led 20 laps during the first stage before ultimately finishing second. He opted to ride near the back of the pack for most of the second stage. During the final stage, he worked his way back into contention and gained two spots on the final restart with two laps remaining to earn his eighth top-five finish of the season.

Charlotte ROVAL Notes: Hamlin led 25 laps on the way to a fifth-place finish in last fall’s race on the Charlotte ROVAL. It marked his best performance in four starts on the 2.28-mile layout. Altogether, he has finished inside the top 20 in each of the track’s four races. In May, the FedEx Racing driver captured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval layout when he won the Coca-Cola 600.

Playoff Performance: Hamlin is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all five playoff races. The FedEx Racing team’s 5.6-average finish and 189 points scored leads all playoff teams.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Races: 4

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 1

Top-10: 1

Laps Led: 25

Avg. Start: 14.3

Avg. Finish: 12.8

Hamlin Conversation – Charlotte ROVAL

What is your confidence level going into the ROVAL next weekend?

“The ROVAL is always crazy and obviously we need to get our program better on road courses, but we have somewhat of a cushion there to survive the day and make sure we do the things we know how to do and stay out of trouble. We should be fine, but you never know. You could have a winner from the bottom four and everything changes. We’re going to do everything we can to fight to keep our season alive.”

JGR PR