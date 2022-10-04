NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Chevrolet Looking to Keep NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Win Streak Alive

|
Chevrolet Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Fast Facts
· Chevrolet has recorded wins in 15 of the last 16 NASCAR Cup Series road course races, including a streak of the past 11.
-> The win streak dates back to May 2021 when Chase Elliott delivered Chevrolet its milestone 800th all-time win in NASCAR’s premier series at Circuit of The Americas.
· Six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have contributed to the manufacturer’s 11 consecutive NCS road course wins:
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet:
(Circuit of The Americas; May 2021)
(Road America; July 2021)
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet:
(Sonoma; June 2021)(Watkins Glen; August 2021)
(Charlotte ROVAL; October 2021)
(Watkins Glen; August 2022)
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet:
(Indianapolis Road Course; August 2021)
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:
(Circuit of The Americas; March 2022)
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:
(Sonoma Raceway; June 2022)
Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet:
(Road America; July 2022)
(Indianapolis Road Course; July 2022)
· Chevrolet has 62 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses – starting with Buck Baker at Watkins Glen International in 1957. There have been 155 road-course races in Cup history dating back to 1949.
· Three of the first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners in 2022 are Chevrolet drivers, with all three recording their first career NCS wins on a road course circuit:
Ross Chastain – Circuit of The Americas (March 2022)
Daniel Suarez – Sonoma Raceway (June 2022)
Tyler Reddick – Road America (July 2022)
· All behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, Chase Elliott has recorded seven road-course victories in his NASCAR Cup Series career, the most of all active NCS drivers.
-> Elliott ranks third on the NCS all-time road course wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine wins, all with Chevrolet) and Tony Stewart (eight wins).
-> Elliott’s victories have been recorded at five different road courses, a series record.