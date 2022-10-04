Ty Dillon & Petty GMS Look to Get Fresh & Go Fast With QuickChek at the Charlotte ROVAL

Petty GMS is proud to partner with QuickChek to promote the "Best Damn Sandwich in Town" along with NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ty Dillon, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Always known for their quick service as a fresh convenience market chain, the partnership will bring a whole new meaning to "Fresh to Go". The Whitehouse Station, NJ chain was named the National Convenience Store Chain of the Year and its overall food quality has been named best in America in numerous national consumer surveys.

QuickChek has become a local favorite among New York & New Jersey residents, boasting 161 store locations throughout the region. Sunday's race in Charlotte will be the first time that the convenience store brand has ever paired up with a NASCAR team, so it's a special opportunity for everyone involved.

“This is an exciting new way for us to enhance our customer experience and connections with thousands of NASCAR fans,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. “Our partnership with Petty GMS enables us to really drive home we have the best damn sandwich in town with the best damn racing team.”

Racing in Charlotte is always marked on Dillon's calendar, as he grew up in nearby Lewisville, NC. The veteran looks forward to debuting the QuickChek Chevrolet, saying this ahead of the announcement -

"Bringing new partners into our industry is always exciting, but when we have the chance to do so in our backyard, it's even cooler. I'm proud to represent all of the employees, customers, and partners of QuickChek as we race on the ‘ROVAL' this weekend. NASCAR fans have proven to be some of the most brand-loyal fans in all of sports, so hopefully they will see this partnership as a reason to stop in a QuickChek store next time they head north. I can't wait to meet some of their team members and show them what our sport is all about in Charlotte!"

Since its inception in 2018, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL has become one of the highest-anticipated races of the year. With its unique layout combining the best of both worlds in oval and road course racing, the track is adored by fans and drivers alike.

Those fans will have the No. 42 QuickChek Chevrolet to cheer for in Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at 2:00 PM ET on NBC. For more news, coverage, and behind-the-scenes content, follow Petty GMS across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

