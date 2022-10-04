Josh Williams Returns at Roval

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) is pleased to announce that full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Josh Williams, and his primary sponsor, Alloy Employer Services, will return to drive for LFM at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sun. Oct. 9, 2022.

The Cup Series Roval 400 will mark Williams’ third race behind the wheel of LFM’s No. 78 Ford Mustang this 2022 race season. Alloy Employer Services has also been the back-bone primary sponsor for the two races Williams has completed with the team thus far: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Williams wheeled his way to an impressive P25 finish during both races.

“Josh is a dedicated driver in the sport who has shown lots of progression this year,” said LFM’s co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. "Josh conquered his first Cup Series start earlier this season with Live Fast at Bristol and finished P25. He proceeded to lock-in a second Top-25 finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway three months later. Both Williams and Alloy Employer Services are great allies to our team. We look forward to welcoming Williams back in the driver’s seat of the Alloy Employer Services No. 78 Ford Mustang in Charlotte.”

Williams is from Port Charlotte, Florida. He started go-kart racing at an early age and then transitioned to Fastrucks, Legends Cars and then the ARCA series where he accumulated over 100 starts. One of Williams major career highlights was winning the 2005 Bandolero Championship in Nashville, TN. Since then, Williams has competed in the Xfinity Series for 6 years and started his own driver development team, Josh Williams Motorsports.

“I’m ready to give the Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 machine another ride this weekend in Charlotte,” said NASCAR driver, Josh Williams. “Thanks to Alloy for another incredible opportunity to continue to learn these next gen cars and hopefully we can improve on a pair of 25th place finishes in our first two cup series races.”

“Everyone at Alloy is thrilled to see Josh’s third Cup Series start with Live Fast Motorsports,” remarked CMO at Alloy Employer Serves, Chris Estey. “Josh is ready to thrill his fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Roval 400. Bring lots of tires, Josh. It’s going to be a crazy, fun weekend!”

Tune-in to watch the Charlotte Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2 PM ET on NBC Network to cheer on Josh Williams in his third Cup Series start. Buy tickets to watch the race in-person at charlottemotorspeedway.com/ events.

LFM PR