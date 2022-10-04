Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Playoffs Advance

If he leaves Charlotte in the top-eight, he'll join the three-race Round of 8 races that begin Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. At the end of three races in that round, the top four drivers will race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. for the 2022 championship.
Suárez arrives at the Roval after an eighth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday. He earned seven bonus points in the second stage.
Trackhouse Racing has both Suárez and teammate Ross Chastain alive and above the cutoff line in the playoffs. Chastain is third in points and 28 points ahead of the cutoff.
Both drivers have won on road courses in the 2022 season and feel confident about this weekend's chances. Suárez has completed every lap and scored three top-five finishes in the five road courses on the 2022 schedule. Only five drivers have scored more points on road courses this year.
NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.