Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Playoffs Advance

No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez's bid to advance to the next round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and ultimately win a championship will come down to 109 laps on the Charlotte Roval on Sunday.

The Roval marks the third and final race in the Round of 12 races in the 2022 playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated at the end of Sunday's race.

The 30-year-old native of Monterrey, Mexico is seventh of the 12 drivers in the standings, but just 12 points ahead of the final transfer position heading into the road course race in Charlotte.