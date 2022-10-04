2022 FRM Talladega II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland Finish Top 10, Smith Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with 17th

The Peak Performance, Love's Travel Stops Ford team of Michael McDowell had a slow start to the weekend. Qualifying toward the lower end of the field, the team expected to qualify where they did, having a car well prepared for the draft. Through the first two stages of the race, McDowell and his team wanted to play it safe, and conserve their car until it was time to go. With handling issues in the end of the first stage needing multiple long stops, the team took the cautions as opportunities to make their car the best it could be later in the race. After losing the draft to end the second stage, would mean the team could use the chance to top off the car with fuel, so stops in stage three could be as short as needed. With the strategy developing the way the Love's, Peak Performance team expected, with some help by cautions, the team would take fuel only on the final stop to gain track position from the mid-teens, up into the top-five running positions. Defending well and working with other Ford drivers, McDowell would be the second car on the bottom line with ten laps remaining. Unfortunately, a timely run by another competitor would hurt the ability for McDowell to force his way up a lane into the tri-oval, giving the Love's, Peak Performance team a third place finish as they crossed the line. "It was a fun day, but disappointing to up at the end just short. We had a great Love's Travel Stops, Peak Performance Ford Mustang. I thought we were in the right place at the end, but didn't get it done when it counted. We didn't get to victory lane, but everyone on the team did a great job, and we will head to the Roval knowing we have another shot at it." Next, FRM will stay home in North Carolina for NASCAR Cup Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the ROVAL.