Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

Allmendinger Wins First Superspeedway Race

Sparks 300
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd  

Finish: 1st

 

"This is Talladega! As much as I do not like superspeedway racing, I love winning in front of this awesome crowd! We’ve been so close to winning one, and I feel like I keep giving them away. All credit goes to my teammates, Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric). When you have teammates like that, you understand wherever you go, they’ll go together with you."

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

 

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 20th

Stage 2 Finish: 24th

Finish: 3rd

 

"A top five is awesome, but we will want to win. This is what we are capable of at Kaulig Racing. We ran in the top five here in the spring and we always are competitive at these tracks, so I knew we would be there at the end with our teammates if we stayed clean. It’s a bummer we are not in the playoffs, but we know what we are capable of with this team."

 

 

- Landon Cassill
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 8th

 

 

“Not quite the finish we wanted, but at Talladega, a clean finish is a good finish. When the No.31 car went for a spin near the end of the race, it set me back and I lost about three or four spots. I never thought we would be single file the entire run. “I’m really proud of AJ Allmendinger and the effort from everyone at Kaulig Racing. I’m excited to head to the ROVAL and hopefully have the opportunity to do something special."

 

- Daniel Hemric

YellaWood 500
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 25th

Stage 2 Finish: 2nd

Finish: 15th

 

 

 

"It was a decent day. We had good recovery after some early damage and even made it as high as second. I thought we were ready to go there at the end, but when it came down to it, we just kind of rode around and were in a bad position."

 

- Justin Haley
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 24th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 34th

 

"Such a disappointing way to end a really good run. We had a fast No. 16 Celsius Camaro and even finished the second stage in the top 10. Ultimately, we had en engine issue which took us out early. I’m bummed for that to be how I finished my schedule in the Kaulig Racing No. 16 car, but we will take it and move on."

 

- Daniel Hemric

 
 Kaulig Racing PR
Speedway Digest Staff

