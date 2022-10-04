Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet Start: 18th Stage 1 Finish: 20th Stage 2 Finish: 24th Finish: 3rd "A top five is awesome, but we will want to win. This is what we are capable of at Kaulig Racing. We ran in the top five here in the spring and we always are competitive at these tracks, so I knew we would be there at the end with our teammates if we stayed clean. It’s a bummer we are not in the playoffs, but we know what we are capable of with this team." - Landon Cassill