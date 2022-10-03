Buescher Finishes 25th at Talladega

Chris Buescher led a lap and recorded stage points Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, but a late pit sequence was the difference in track position as the Fastenal Ford finished 25th.

Contrary to past Superspeedway events, just one multi-car incident occurred in the field, and just one caution flew in total in the final stage. Buescher rolled off the grid 23rd in the No. 17, and used some early strategy to lay back in the opening stage.

He would finish the opening 60-lap segment in 17th, and worked his way to eighth to end stage two. He fired off fourth on the restart in stage three, and took the lead for a single lap moments later.

A green-flag pit cycle – one of a few on the afternoon – came with 28 to go when Buescher got separated from the pack, putting him near the tail-end of the group of cars he pitted with. Despite a late yellow with seven to go, and a restart for the final two laps, Buescher was unable to overcome the deficit to finish 25th.

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the next stop for the NASCAR Cup Series. Race coverage next Sunday is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR