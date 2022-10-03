Monday, Oct 03

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Oct 03 22
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2 NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway
 

13th

20th

14th

“That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.” 

 

-Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Realtree Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Show Speed at Talladega Superspeedway
 

28th

8th

13th

“Our Realtree Chevrolet was strong all day. We had to start at the rear because we changed the front splitter after qualifying, but we were able to work our way into the lead. We made a great stop under green and got out front but when you’re leading you burn more fuel and we had to stop again before Stage 2 ended. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the finish that we deserved and that’s frustrating. We’ll bounce back next week at the ROVAL.” 

 

-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Yellawood 500 results from Talladega Superspeedway Petty GMS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway II »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.