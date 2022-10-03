Transcript: Chase Elliott (Frontstretch Interview) - Talladega Superspeedway

Q. After the rough race at Texas, you guys kind of needed something like this. Walk me through those final two laps, the push from Erik Jones.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, first, how about these fans, man? That's unreal. Moments like that, you have to really cherish. You guys are what makes this special to me. So thank you sincerely. I really appreciate it.

Yeah, it was a wild last couple laps. I wasn't super crazy about being on the bottom. Fortunately I got just clear enough off of two to slide up in front of Erik. He gave me some great shoves. Obviously a Team Chevy partner there.

Yeah, just had a good enough run to get out front, then I was able to stay far enough in front of Ryan here at the line to get it done.

These things are so, so hard to win. You got to enjoy 'em. Just appreciate everybody's effort today. NAPA, Chevrolet, all of our partners that make this happen. Everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, the engine shop. The boss is here, so excited to celebrate with him. Get ready to go to the Roval and try to grab another one.

Thank you guys so much for coming out. Great crowd, great show.

Q. You have had a rough Playoff. Darlington, Texas last week. How will this change the momentum for the 9 team?

CHASE ELLIOTT: It gets you through the next one. That's all you can ask for, is to have more opportunities. That's really what this is about. We got six more Playoff points to go with that win today. That's a big deal.

We're excited for these final handful of events. Hopefully we can make it out to Phoenix and give them a run.

Q. You won in front hometown fans at Atlanta and now Talladega.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, north Georgia is not far from here, so it definitely makes it feel like a home race. Again, always special. Never take that for granted. Thank you so much.

