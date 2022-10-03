Transcript: Michael McDowell - Talladega Superspeedway

Q. Michael McDowell, right in the thick of it coming down the final laps, final corners. What different moves could you make to be in Victory Lane?

MICHAEL McDOWELL: You always wish you get a redo. Unfortunately in motorsports you don't get that. Good to be challenging for wins. When you come up short, it's disappointing, for sure.

But felt like the 12 and I were hooked up good, had a good run. Obviously when the 11 drug back off of me, that was probably my opportunity I needed to drag back off of the 12 a little bit sooner. Just kind of lost a little bit of that momentum, the energy. Just took a little bit too long to rebuild.

It's good to be close. It's been a great season. Really proud of the season we're having. Man, come up a car length short of Victory Lane, it's tough for sure.

Q. This has been a remarkable season by you and this whole team. Look ahead, where else are you going to contend?

MICHAEL McDOWELL: Well, I think we'll be able to contend next week, too, when we go to the Roval. I feel like we're always strong on the road courses, this year in particular with this Next Gen car.

We've been strong at a lot of racetracks. A lot of races still for us to go that we feel strong at. Homestead test went great. I'm proud of Blake Harris and this group. Bob Jenkins has given us all the tools to go out and be competitive. We're getting to show it each week.

To get through the season and not get a win would be disappointing, for sure.

NASCAR PR