Christopher Bell - No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD Preview - YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT TALLADEGA : Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) this weekend. Bell sat on the pole earlier this year at Talladega but got spun leaving pit road during the final stage. His best finish of fifth came in the fall race last year.

Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) this weekend. Bell sat on the pole earlier this year at Talladega but got spun leaving pit road during the final stage. His best finish of fifth came in the fall race last year. BELL’S HISTORY AT TALLADEGA : Bell has two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Talladega earning one top-five and one top-10 finish. In addition to his NXS races, Bell has three prior NASCAR Truck Series starts at TSS earning one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Bell has two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Talladega earning one top-five and one top-10 finish. In addition to his NXS races, Bell has three prior NASCAR Truck Series starts at TSS earning one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. SIRIUSXM: SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers unique programming and content across the company’s subscription- and digital advertising-supported audio platforms. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. SiriusXM offers the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers unique programming and content across the company’s subscription- and digital advertising-supported audio platforms. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. SiriusXM offers the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans. SIRIUSXM ON THE 20: Talladega will be the fifth time this season the SiriusXM colors have been on the No. 20. Bell kicked off the 2022 NCS season at The Clash with SiriusXM on the hood and then earned top-10 finishes at both Richmond and Darlington.

Talladega will be the fifth time this season the SiriusXM colors have been on the No. 20. Bell kicked off the 2022 NCS season at The Clash with SiriusXM on the hood and then earned top-10 finishes at both Richmond and Darlington. TEXAS RECAP: Bell started 22 nd and raced his way inside the top 10 before suffering a flat right-rear tire. He was able to pit and stay on the lead lap to finish stage one but in stage two the No. 20 suffered a second flat right-rear tire. The damage was too severe to continue and ended the race early for Bell and his team.

Bell started 22 and raced his way inside the top 10 before suffering a flat right-rear tire. He was able to pit and stay on the lead lap to finish stage one but in stage two the No. 20 suffered a second flat right-rear tire. The damage was too severe to continue and ended the race early for Bell and his team. JGR AT TALLADEGA: JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Talladega. In 159 combined starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 61 top-10s and 1,458 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 15.3 an average finish of 17.4.

JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Talladega. In 159 combined starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 61 top-10s and 1,458 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 15.3 an average finish of 17.4. RACE INFO: The YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, SiriusXM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Unfortunately we are going into Talladega buried under the cut line, but were going to give it our all. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

JGR PR