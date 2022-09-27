Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Talladega Advance

You’re in a good position within the playoffs headed to Talladega. Does it help to know you are only four points below the cutline? “Thankfully, we aren’t in a massive points deficit going into this weekend. We made the best out of a tough situation to start in Texas and came out just outside of the top-eight in points. If we can keep doing that and just running the best race for us, I think we can continue in the playoffs. I don’t think anyone expected Texas to go the way that it did, but it was a nice primer for the chaos of Talladega.” You’ve done well on superspeedways this year, even if you don’t have the results to show for it. Is there a confidence that comes with knowing you are capable of being up front and potentially winning on these types of tracks? “I’m not sure. I’d like to say that I feel good about it, but there are so many unknowns. You never really know what you’re going to be up against. This weekend will be pretty similar to what we faced last weekend, just in terms of trying to avoid all of those things happening around us. I feel like I’ve gotten better at superspeedway racing over the years and we kind of saw that in the Daytona 500, but there’s not much you can control in these races, which we also saw at Daytona in August. Talladega is a different track. This car handles a little different there, but the concept of superspeedway racing is the same. Things happen so fast and it’s easy to end up in someone else’s mess, so I can’t make mistakes that are going to take us out of a chance to win and lock in or just have a good finish. I think our strategy is the same for the next few races, just run our best race and don’t do anything that can take us out of it. If it ends in a win, that’s great, but we really just can’t have a bad day.” TSC PR