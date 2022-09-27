HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Talladega Advance

What kind of impact has the NextGen car had on superspeedway-style racing this season? “I think the biggest thing about the superspeedway racing this year in this new car is really all about getting the pit stops good and making sure you stay with the lead draft. If you’re the last car in line, it’s really easy to lose the draft. So I think that’s been the biggest thing. At the end of the day, it’s been really similar to what we’ve seen in the past. You’re still able to push really hard, you’re still able to draft and run three-wide, and four-wide at times, so it puts on good racing. You just want to make sure you can stay with the lead draft.” You’ve had some solid finishes on the larger tracks the past three years, including a top-10 at Talladega last year, a near top-10 in last year’s Daytona 500, and your ninth-place run in your last visit to Atlanta. How do you feel that bodes for your chances this weekend? “We’ve had some solid races that we needed at the time, and I think if a thing or two would’ve gone our way at the end of those races, we would’ve ended up with even better finishes. I’m confident our HaasTooling.com Ford guys are bringing us a fast Mustang for this race. These are races where you can’t control a whole lot and you have to hope for the best, especially during the playoffs when guys are going all out for stage points, and then the potential there always seems to be for calamity at the end of these races. You have to race your race the best you can to put yourself in a good position. It can be pretty stressful, but I guess all of the races can be stressful if you let them.” You seemed to take to Talladega from the get-go, running well in both races during your 2020 Rookie of the Year season before potential top-five finishes slipped away. Safe to say you enjoy racing there? “We had strong runs and we did it without any practice or qualifying, so that was definitely an adventure. Having no practice was definitely a concern because you want as much practice as you can get to just feel things out and see what’s working and what’s not working. But we figured it out pretty quickly in the races, as it turned out. We had fast Ford Mustangs both times there that year. I think we had top-five cars at both races, and we were able to race our way to the front both times. But we ran out of fuel at the end of the June race, and ended up getting caught up in a big wreck a little past halfway in the October race. I’m optimistic we’ll bring a fast HaasTooling.com Mustang again this weekend.” TSC PR