Brad Keselowski | Talladega II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Single-car qualifying is on the schedule for the weekend in Alabama with no practice session – a format used this season at Superspeedway events (Talladega & Daytona).

Keselowski at Talladega

Keselowski enters the weekend as the winningest active driver at Talladega with six Cup wins, tied for second on the all-time list with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

Since 2014 Keselowski has four wins – two each in the spring race (2016, 2021) and two each in the fall race (2014, 2017). He’s coming off a runner-up finish in this race a season ago, one of his 13 top-10s at the track in 27 starts.

Keselowski’s other wins include a 2009 spring race victory – his first ever Cup race at the 2.66-mile Speedway – and a win in the 2012 spring event.

He carries an average 11.9 starting position with 13 starts inside the top-10.

Keselowski also made five NXS starts at Talladega with one win (2010) in the No. 22 car.

Matt McCall at Talladega

McCall will be atop the box for his 16 th Cup race from Talladega where he has five top-10s and a 20.8 average finish.

His best finish came in 2017 with Jamie McMurray finishing second. He’s also run fourth twice – once with McMurray in 2016 and again with Kurt Busch last fall.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Talladega:

“I’m proud of the changes our company and team have continued to make in recent weeks to get our cars pretty competitive. We’re still not where we want to be, but we’re well on the right track. Talladega is always a great opportunity for us, and it’s been a great place to me through the years. We all know what it comes down to and that’s survival, that’s about all you can hope for in these races these days. We’re looking forward to it and getting the Kohler Generators Ford out on track.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski led the field to green, finished top-10 in both stages and crossed the stripe eighth at Texas this past weekend.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its 12th primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

RFK PR