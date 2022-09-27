CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick Takes the Triumph at Texas Motor Speedway

|
Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway:
· In 106 NCS races at Talladega Superspeedway, Chevrolet has amassed 42 wins to lead all manufacturers.
· The most recent triumph came from Chastain and the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 team, who recorded their second NCS win of 2022 in the April event.
· Other victories by active Chevrolet drivers in the NCS at Talladega Superspeedway include:
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 (April 2019); and
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Camaro ZL1 (May 2017).
· Chevrolet leads the NCS in consecutive wins at Talladega Superspeedway with 13 straight victories among five drivers from April 25, 1999 to May 1, 2005.
Race Two of the NCS Playoffs Round of 12 will get underway Sunday, October 2, at Talladega Superspeedway with the YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC, the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.