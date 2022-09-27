CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick Takes the Triumph at Texas Motor Speedway

Five Chevrolet drivers – from four different Chevrolet teams – took top-10 finishing positions in the opening round of the NCS Playoffs Round of 12. For the second time this season, Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley took a podium result, driving his No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 to a third-place finish. Petty GMS’s Erik Jones and the No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1 brought their Chevrolet-powered machine home in sixth. Hendrick Motorsports teammates and Chevrolet playoff contenders William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1, and Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1, recorded seventh- and ninth-place finishes, respectively. Up next is NASCAR’s longest oval and arguably one of biggest wildcard races of the 10-race playoff stretch: the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway. Entering race two of the Round of 12, five Chevrolet playoff contenders remain above the playoff cutline. Leading the Bowtie brigade in the playoff standings is Talladega Superspeedway’s defending winner Ross Chastain in the second-position, with the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 team 18-points ahead of the cutline. Joining Chastain in the top-eight of the playoff standings include Byron (3rd; +17 points), Larson (4th; +16 points), Daniel Suarez (7th; +4 points) and Chase Elliott (8th; +4 points). Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team sits 12th in the playoff standings – 30 points below the cutline – after suffering damage in Stage One that ultimately resulted in a 29th-place finish. Chevrolet also is one race closer to defending its NCS Manufacturer Championship title. Here is a look at where the winningest manufacturer in NCS history sits in the points standings, including its numbers at Talladega Superspeedway.