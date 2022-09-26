Monday, Sep 26

Petty GMS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway II

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Sep 26 13
Petty GMS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway II NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagram

START: 32nd

FINISH: 16th

POINTS: 29th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a back-and-forth day with strategy. Our Black Rifle Camaro had good speed. We brought a good piece, and I thought it raced well, just the strategy was kind of back and forth. I think we made the perfect call there at the end of when to pit and it was looking like we were going to get a top 10. I just caught a little bit of the slime in turn one and had a big moment and lost spots unfortunately. I’m proud of our effort, proud of the speed in our Camaro. It’s been a lot of fun to drive these fast cars the last couple of weeks.” 
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 27th

FINISH: 6th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It ended up being a solid day for our FOCUSfactor Chevy team. The day started out a little rough, we were just struggling with the balance and got it better late in the race. We ended up taking tires with about 30 laps to go and were able to come back through the field for a sixth-place finish. I’m proud of that. We struggled at Texas in the All-Star race and we got a lot better from then to today. It’s good to have a good week. We needed one after the last few weeks. Hopefully we can carry so momentum to Talladega next weekend and try to close one out there.” 

PGMS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 from Texas Tyler Reddick plays Playoff spoiler with win at Texas »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.