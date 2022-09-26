Stewart-Haas Racing: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 from Texas

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

SHR Race Finish:

● Chase Briscoe (Started 30th, Finished 5th / Running, completed 334 of 334 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 23rd, Finished 19th / Running, completed 334 of 334 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 25th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 334 of 334 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 24th, Finished 35th / Accident, completed 77 of 334 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (9th with 3,041 points, four points below top-eight cutoff)

● Kevin Harvick (16th with 2,063 points)

● Aric Almirola (20th with 640 points)

● Cole Custer (25th with 521 points)

Playoff Standings (With two races to go before Round of 8):

1. Joey Logano (3,071 points) +30

2. Ross Chastain (3,059 points) +18

3. William Byron (3,058 points) +17

4. Kyle Larson (3,057 points) +16

5. Ryan Blaney (3,056 points) +15

6. Denny Hamlin (3,049 points) +8

7. Daniel Suárez (3,045 points) +4

8. Chase Elliott (3,045 points) +4

9. Chase Briscoe (3,041 points) -4

10. Austin Cindric (3,034 points) -11

11. Christopher Bell (3,016 points) -29

12. Alex Bowman (3,015 points) -30

SHR Notes:

● Briscoe earned his fourth top-five of the season and his first top-five in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas.

● Briscoe’s fifth-place result bettered his previous best finish at Texas – 15th, earned in his first start at the track last October.

● This was Harvick’s 38th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas, the most among all drivers, past and present, in Texas’ 25-year history.

● Harvick led once for nine laps to increase his laps-led total at Texas to a 691.

● Harvick has now led 11,471 laps since joining SHR in 2014. He has led 15,897 laps in his entire NASCAR Cup Series career.

Race Notes:

● Tyler Reddick won the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his first at Texas. His margin over second-place Joey Logano was 1.190 seconds.

● There were 16 caution periods for a total of 91 laps.

● Twenty-five of the 36 drivers in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“The first 90 percent of the race we were struggling. We couldn’t get the balance of the car right. We would be too loose or too tight and could never find where we needed to be. After that red flag I think the nighttime coming in kind of helped us a bit. With 80 to go we were hoping to catch more cautions and make it on fuel and we were able to get our track position that way and it ended up working out. We did what we needed to do for our Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford. We were not a fifth-place car. We weren’t even a 15th-place car. To steal some points like that is huge. Going to Talladega, we are not in a massive hole and that is the most important thing. We will go there and, hopefully, have a little luck go our way and see what happens.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers / Cummins Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. It is the fifth race of the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs and the second race in the Round of 12. The YellaWood 500 starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR