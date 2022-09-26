Transcript: Joey Logano Pit Road Interview - Texas Motor Speedway

Q. Joey, in the last run you had a vibration in the right rear. After seeing all the tire issues, how concerned were you?

JOEY LOGANO: Very, very concerning. It's always concerning when you're going 200 miles an hour and you can't see.

Kind of bittersweet moment. On one side I'm kind of frustrated it was like that, had a shot to beat the 8. On the other hand, I'm happy to finish the race and get a bunch of points with the AAA Mustang and have something for them going into the next few races.

We knew what we had to do. We had to score a bunch of points. And we did that, put ourselves in the points lead.

It's still not comforting, but better than being further back. So let's figure out how we want to run Talladega now.

Q. How do you run Talladega now?

JOEY LOGANO: Yeah, we got to see the checkered flag. I think that's the biggest thing. That's a lot easier said than done.

Hard to say at Texas here, just crazy race for everybody. You just cross your fingers, say a few prayers, hope it's not your turn when the tire blows out.

Like I said, very proud of our team today. Paul called a great race, putting four tires on when we needed, and then being able to put two on there at the end and cycle ourselves up there and having a shot to win.

So proud of that. Wish I wasn't shaking and it was a little tighter. Overall, you got to be happy with that.

NASCAR PR