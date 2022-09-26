Transcript: William Byron Pit Road Interview - Texas Motor Speedway

Q. What happened off of turn two between you and Denny? Was that in his control?

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, he ran me out of room. The toe link. We're lucky we finished.

It was really, really hard contact. It wasn't like just a light contact or anything like that. Yeah, I didn't mean to obviously spin him out over there. Obviously I'm pissed off, just not going to get run like that.

We've always raced so well together. I don't know what it was all about. The 19 took his air away, he ran out of racetrack, so he chose to run me out of racetrack completely.

Again, look, it's not like it was just contact. I thought we were going to be done. Yeah.

Q. You ran into him on purpose off of turn four?

WILLIAM BYRON: I mean, obviously, yeah, I went to go show my displeasure. I didn't mean to hit him and spin him out. There's a ton of guys that do this and go do something like that. I see it all the time.

Yeah, I'm just not going to get run like that. Yeah, there's really no reason. We're running second and third I think. Had a shot to win. Killed our car, for sure. That was a bummer.

Q. Will you talk to him about it?

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, I guess so. We'll probably talk. Look, we've never had issues, so I didn't really get it. I'm not just going to be like, Oh, don't normally have issues with this guy, I'm not going to be mad about it.

Yeah, it was uncalled for. Feel like we handled it.

NASCAR PR