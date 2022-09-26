Ford Performance NASCAR: Cody Ware Accident Quote (Robby Benton, Rick Ware Racing)

ROBBY BENTON, Rick Ware Racing -- Team Statement regarding Cody Ware accident

WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT CODY WARE? “He has been treated and released. We are thankful to the track crew here. We had a bit of a delay going through the normal protocol of x-rays and reviews and making sure there were no fractures. All of that came back clear. He will be on the team plane with us to return to Charlotte tonight and we are happy he is okay.”

NO BROKEN BONES? ANY NEED TO FOLLOW UP? “No broken bones. I feel like we will probably follow up just as a precaution. He will see a specialist with Ortho Carolina once we get home. For as hard of a hit as that was, we are thankful it is as clean as it is and he will be okay to go home tonight.”

WAS IT UPPER BODY OR LOWER BODY? “A little bit of discomfort in his ankle.”

NO CONCUSSION? “No concussion.”

RWR PR