Keselowski Earns Pole at Texas

Coming off a week where RFK Racing saw its first win under the new banner, Brad Keselowski kept the momentum rolling Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway posting the fastest time of the field to earn the pole in the No. 6 ROUSHParts.com Ford.

“That was a heck of a lap,” Keselowski said. “I was proud to show my speed and be starting on the front row on pole. This is a tough track to qualify at because the speeds are so high and the track is so slick and hot. Three and four was one of those gutsy laps where you hold it wide open through there and hope it sticks. It was really close but we made it through. That was probably the difference maker.”

It marks the 18th pole of Keselowski’s career and first since 2019, and second overall at Texas (2015 – fall). It is the first pole for the famed No. 6 car since July 2011 when David Ragan posted quick time in Indianapolis.

“Credit to Matt McCall and the team here who worked on the car,” Keselowski added. “We made two good changes and here we are. It is a super exciting time for me and for our company here at RFK with a lot of the progress we have made over the last few months and now it is actually starting to show up. I am proud of our lap. It didn’t come unearned but we have a long way to go tomorrow for 500 miles here in Texas.”

Overall the pole is No. 91 in the Cup Series for Jack Roush’s team, and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway. RFK teammate Chris Buescher posted the 13th-quickest lap time on the day.

Keselowski enters Sunday’s race with three-straight top-10s at the 1.5-mile track and will lead the field to green in the 500-mile, 334-lap race. Race coverage is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, and can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR