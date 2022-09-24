Burton Qualifies 20th at Texas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford are set to start Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway from 20th place.



Burton, driving the No. 21 Mustang that this weekend will honor the late Nancy Wood as a Cancer Hero, took that spot with a lap at 187.169 miles per hour during qualifying on Saturday afternoon. It earned him his second top-20 start in the past three races.



In the practice session earlier in the day, Burton was 12th fastest with a best lap at 185.931 mph, which he posted on the second of the 16 laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s 334-lap, 500-mile race is scheduled to start just after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 Eastern) with TV coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 105 and 201.

WBR PR