Keselowski scores pole position for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Featured

NASCAR Cup Series News
Brad Keselowski with his first Busch Pole award since 2019. Keselowski will start first at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon. Brad Keselowski with his first Busch Pole award since 2019. Keselowski will start first at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon. Getty Images

After an upset win as a team owner last week at Bristol with Christopher Buescher, Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing won the pole for Sunday's event at Texas Motor Speedway. Keselowski dropped a lap with a time of 28.573 seconds around the mile and a half speedway near Fort Worth, Tex. Keselowski’s last pole came in 2019, a three year drought until this afternoon. Keselowski told the media center, “I think it’s a little unfair that that statistic sticks because we went a whole year without qualifying due to COVID-19. I did really well with the old format of qualifying, but I am just glad the direction RFK Racing is headed in these past couple of weeks. It will be a bright future ahead.” 

