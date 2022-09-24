Saturday, Sep 24

CHEVROLET NCS AT TEXAS: Byron Leads Chevrolet to Six Top-10 Starting Spots

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Sep 24 11
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.   DRIVER

3rd     William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

4th      Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Camaro ZL1

6th      Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

7th      Austin Dillon, No. 3 True Velocity Camaro ZL1

9th      Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

10th    Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Aquas Frescas Camaro ZL1

12th    Ross Chastain, No. 1 Renu Camaro ZL1

17th    Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

21st    Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger/NOS Camaro ZL1

26th    Noah Gragson, No. 16 Freedom by Ed Morse Camaro ZL1

27th    Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

29th    Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Shelton Energy Solutions Camaro ZL1

31st    Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

32nd   Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Camaro ZL1

35th    Landon Cassill, No. 77 WearMe Camaro ZL1

 

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.  DRIVER

1st      Brad Keselowski (Ford)

2nd     Joey Logano (Ford)

3rd     William Byron (Chevrolet)

4th     Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

5th      Michael McDowell (Ford)

 

·       Following one final lap to determine the starting lineup for tomorrow’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500; William Byron and the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 will lead the bowtie brigade to the green, qualifying in the third position with a lap of 28.601 seconds at 188.805 mph.

 

·    This marks Byron’s 13th top-10 start of the 2022 NCS season. 

 
 

Post-Practice/Qualifying Notes: 

 

·       Chevrolet drivers took the top-three spots on the speed chart following the NASCAR Cup Series practice, led by the 2020 Texas Motor Speedway winner Austin Dillon, clocking in the fastest lap of 28.778 seconds, at 187.643 mph, in his No. 3 True Velocity Camaro ZL1. Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Camaro ZL1 was second; and Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 was third-fastest.

 

·       Six Camaro ZL1’s placed in the top-five of the first round in their respective qualifying groups, securing a top-10 starting spots for the first race of the NCS Playoffs Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

 

·       Tyler Reddick topped the leaderboard in Round One of Group A of qualifying. Joining Reddick in the top-five to advance to the final round of qualifying included Kyle Larson, who was second-fastest in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1.

 

·       In Round One of Group B qualifying, Chevrolet drivers went 1-2-3-4 in their qualifying runs, led by William Byron and the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 team in the top spot. Also advancing to the final round of qualifying included Austin Dillon (2nd), Chase Elliott (3rd) and Daniel Suarez (4th). 

 

·       USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

GM PR

