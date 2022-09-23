RCR Event Preview - Texas Motor Speedway

This Week’s Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the Lenovo Chevrolet has three previous Cup Series starts at Texas earning two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a second-place finish behind teammate Austin Dillion in 2020, giving Richard Childress Racing a one-two finish. He grabbed a ninth-place finish in the 2021 fall event at the 1.5-mile speedway. Earlier this season, Reddick won the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas. In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, Reddick has three top-five finishes in six starts. Earlier this season he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series event Texas, his 10th career victory in the series. Reddick has made six Truck Series starts at Texas, winning the pole for the 2014 fall event and racking up four top-five finishes. Reddick enters Texas 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings. About Lenovo … Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and USA. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: What did you learn at the All-Star Race that you know you have to be better at when you return to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend? “We just can’t be bottoming out on the internal stops on the Next Gen car. The last time we were at Texas we had a really fast Lenovo Chevrolet but I couldn't run the second lane through Turns 3 and 4. And when it came down to it in that final segment of the All-Star Open, I told myself I have to get through Turns 3 and 4 wide open to have a run at Daniel Suarez and unfortunately we crashed. It really limits our options on how we race other cars throughout the day if we’re only able to go through the bottom of 3 and 4 and not in the second and third lanes. We’re working on ways to get around those issues and see what we can find and what we can make better. Our car had speed so we just have to figure out a way to make it through that part of the racetrack.” Any reason non-playoff drivers won all three races in the opening round of the Playoffs and do you think the trend might continue? “This Next Gen car has shown that you have to execute all race long. It always seemed like the Playoff drivers and teams get locked-in this time of year and they can just take it to a different level and really make things happen. This is a new car, so we’re all trying to squeeze out every last detail. I think drivers and teams that aren’t in the Playoffs are trying to show they deserve to stay where they’re at in their respective organizations. You have to be perfect all race long and that’s truly a difficult thing, especially at a track like Bristol. I’m not surprised by so many different winners but I thought by this time of year it would be trending back in the direction that it always has been. I certainly think Texas could be another race where we have a non-playoff driver win.”