Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet
- AJ Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes and has led 21 laps at Texas across three starts in the NXS
- Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row
- He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
- In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 22 top-10 finishes
- Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season
"Texas is a is a racetrack that we've slowly improved on at Kaulig Racing. We definitely need to keep working to find more speed, but it's a racetrack I feel like we can go and be fairly solid at and have a good run there. It'd be great to go win the race, but ultimately, I think if we can just have a consistent race, good stage points and set the tone for the playoffs, that's the most important thing."
- AJ Allmendinger on Texas