2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Texas Advance

The second year Trackhouse team, competing in its first season as a multicar team, joins Hendrick Motorsports, Penske Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing as the only teams with playoff drivers still in contention.

Chastain enters the second round of the playoffs in third place with 3,020 points, 11 points above the ninth and final transfer position after the reset post-Bristol. If he remains in the top eight or wins any of this round's three races he will advance to the next playoff round that begins Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain owns two wins already - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24. The Alva, Florida native has 10 top-fives, 16 top 10s and 584 laps led throughout 29 races this season.

The Cup Series held its All Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22. Chastain's car was fast, but a spectacular, frontstretch accident on lap 48 when he hit Kyle Busch's slowing car nearly sent the No. 1 on its roof.

Chastain escaped uninjured but is obviously hoping for a better outcome Sunday.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 3:30 p.m. ET.