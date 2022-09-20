Brad Keselowski | Texas II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend schedule is on tap this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Saturday in group format, which will determine the starting lineup for Sunday.

Keselowski at Texas

Keselowski makes his 27 th regular-season Cup start at Texas this Sunday. In 26 starts he has 11 top-10s and a 16.4 average finish.

He’s coming off three-straight top-10s at the track with a P4 finish last fall, and a sixth-place run and ninth-place finish in the two starts prior. His best career finish to date is second, which he’s done twice, in 2012, and again in 2015.

Despite no wins in Fort Worth, Keselowski has led 654 laps at the 1.5-mile track, fourth-most of any track on the circuit in his Cup career.

He carries an average starting position of 14 th into the weekend with one pole (2015) and 16 starts inside the top-10.

Keselowski has an additional 23 combined starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series at Texas with two NXS victories (2013, 2015).

Matt McCall at Texas

Texas stands as McCall’s second-best track on the circuit with an average finish of 11.1 and eight top-10s in the Cup Series, behind only Michigan in both.

Sunday marks his 14 th Cup race atop the box at Texas. His teams have never finished outside the top-20 with four top-10s in the last five starts.

His best career finish came in 2018 with Jamie McMurray as the No. 1 car finished third.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Texas:

“While we’ve had a big week as a company, the work doesn’t stop in continuing the forward momentum, and it starts this week at Texas. We had decent speed there with both cars in the All-Star Race, and definitely feel like we have something to build from entering this weekend. We’re looking forward to the challenge in the ROUSHParts.com Ford.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 13th in the Bristol Night Race after winning the opening stage and leading 109 laps in the Kohler Generators Ford.

On the Car

Keselowski will again carry the Roush Performance banner this weekend and run a scheme that highlights ROUSH Parts. The hood design on the No. 6 is meant to emulate a see-through design that creates an illusion of a ROUSH supercharger on the car.

RFK will participate in the Honor A Cancer Hero (HCH) Program this weekend at Texas, which benefits the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) and the NASCAR Foundation. Keselowski will carry the name of Cody Wulff on the driver side of his No. 6. A native of Gann Valley, South Dakota, Wulff was a big fan of Ford Motor Company, and was nominated by Jerrod Deitchler.

RFK PR