Goodyear Fast Facts -- Texas

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 30 – 334 laps / 501 milesTexas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Fort Worth, Tex.Fast Facts for September 24-25, 2022 Tire: Goodyear 18-inch Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5186; Right-side -- D-5190

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,263 mm (89.09 in.); Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi

Storyline – Risk vs. reward at Texas: Compared to the previous generation NASCAR Cup Series car, the amount of load on this Next Gen has shifted toward the rear end. The combination of camber and shock settings, along with running the proper air pressure is vital to the life of the tires. Running below Goodyear’s recommended pressure causes the sidewall of the tire to over-deflect, causing damage early in a run that may result in air loss later in a run. Through testing and evaluating early season race performances, Goodyear has updated the construction of its tires mid-way through this season, with a new tire set-up for Texas Motor Speedway vs. what was run on All-Star weekend at the track in May. Still, the rear tires will be in focus again, as teams look to gain grip and speed in Race No, 1 of the Round of 12 of the playoffs.

“It has been widely documented that the balance of the Next Gen car has shifted towards the rear,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “On a weekly basis, optimizing tire performance is a key element in having a successful weekend. Air pressure, suspension geometry and shock settings work in unison to get the most out of the tire package. Being aggressive in any one of those areas is certainly a recipe for short term speed, but the risk vs. reward of those choices can often come back and bite you. We work very closely with teams throughout the week and at the track, providing as much data as we can to help them make the right tire choices. We understand that teams are in a constant search for speed, but finding the edge of that envelope is key to finishing races.”

Notes – Cup teams on Kansas-2 tire set-up at Texas: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Texas this weekend . . . this is a different combination of left- and right-side tires than Cup teams ran at the All-Star race at Texas in May . . . compared to that All-Star weekend, there are construction updates to both the left- and right-side tires . . . Cup teams ran this same tire set-up at Kansas two weeks ago, and they will run it again at Las Vegas next month . . . this right-side tire code debuted at Pocono in July . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 27 – 200 laps / 300 milesTexas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Fort Worth, Tex.Fast Facts for September 24, 2022 Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity Series returns to Texas on spring tire set-up: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires these teams ran at Texas in May . . . they have also run this tire set-up at Las Vegas, Michigan and Kansas this season. . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Texas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

