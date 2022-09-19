2022 FRM Bristol II Race Report: Smith Nabs Twelfth Top-Five, McDowell Runs Strong and Gilliland Impresses at Bristol

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled to the Bristol Motor Speedway for more playoff racing as Zane Smith, Michael McDowell, and Todd Gilliland all saw action this weekend in Thunder Valley.

Zane Smith and the Speedco Ford F-150 team headed into Bristol looking to lock themselves into the final four in Phoenix, however left with a second place finish after leading a handful of laps late in the race after starting in the rear.

Todd Gilliland and the Long John Silver's No. 38 Ford Mustang started in the rear of the field, in the 30th position, but battled all night long to finish in the top-20, in the eighteenth position.

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops, Luber Finer Ford Mustang team had the same result, starting in the top-twenty, running inside the top-ten all night long, but only barely missing out on a top-ten finish.