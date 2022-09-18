Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway II

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We knew this week may be a test with the new car at Bristol and it proved to have its challenges tonight. We struggled with the handling early in the race and were making the right changes, but spun missing a wreck and that put us a few laps down and then had a couple of tire issues late in the race. A disappointing night for sure. We have seven more races to build for next year and I know we are capable of running up front and winning races, just need to turn things around. We’ll head to Texas next week, one of my favorite tracks, and see what we can do.”