Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway II

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Such a bummer way to end an otherwise pretty solid night out at Bristol. Our No. 42 team was able to make some pretty good changes to our EG3 car to help us throughout the race, and that put us in position to have a Top-15 finish. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue of some sort took us out early. It’s a shame, because we had made some good gains up until that point, but that’s just how it goes sometimes. Looking forward to heading to Texas next weekend and put this one behind us.”