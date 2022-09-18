RCR NCS Post Race Report: Bristol

|
“This team worked so hard to fix the car all night long. My guys were on it and never gave up. I’m proud of this team and everyone at RCR and ECR. Tonight was frustrating for sure. We thought qualifying was better for us in our Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevy, but we didn't quite have the pace or the balance really to make our car better, and unfortunately the balance issues we were fighting, we were pretty much limited. We couldn't really adjust on it without hurting downforce of the car overall, so we were kind of boxed in. Then we just kind of got collected in that accident back there. I checked up in time, but yeah, I got absolutely ran over from there. Caught the right front and broke the upper control arm for the second week in a row.“
-Tyler Reddick