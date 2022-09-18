Transcript: Kevin Harvick - Frontstretch Interview - Bristol

Q. You guys fought hard this round and this race, but how frustrating was it not to be able to race for a win tonight?

KEVIN HARVICK: It was pretty tough. We pitted in front of the 17, so just kind of the way the year has gone. Just went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade. Just difficult to pass. Parted it way too fast through the corners. Can't race.

Q. Moving forward the rest of the year, you guys just full on, you're about race wins at this point?

KEVIN HARVICK: We wouldn't do anything different. We do that every week.

