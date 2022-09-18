Transcript: Chris Buescher - Frontstretch Interview - Bristol

Q. It's been five years and two months, Chris, since Roush Fenway Keselowski won a race. What does it mean to bring them back to Victory Lane?

CHRIS BUESCHER: This is so great. This team does such a great job.

Q. Scott Graves, the man who made the call for two tires at the end?

CHRIS BUESCHER: That's just -- the first Cup win for Fastenal for a points-based race, so that's awesome. Glad to have Fastenal on board tonight. Just so special here, Bristol. I love this racetrack. I love the fans. I love every time we come here. It's so special to me.

Lost one that really broke our heart back in 2015 on the Xfinity side with Graves on top of the box, so this makes up for that. That's pretty awesome.

Q. How about Scott's two-tire call? Were you worried that wouldn't hang on in that final restart?

CHRIS BUESCHER: Not one bit. It was up to me at that point. Just hold on and make it work. We had a really fast Fastenal Mustang. Just so proud of everybody. We knew we had a good race car after practice and didn't quite get the job done in qualifying, but what a race car.

It's just special. Get RFK in Victory Lane for the first time, and we had great race cars. Brad had really good speed, too.

I don't know what else to say right now. I'm out of breath. This place will wear you flat out, and I love that about it, but such a special night.

Q. Almost 100,000 fans tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. What's the significance of winning the Bristol night race for you personally?

CHRIS BUESCHER: This is No. 1 on the list right here. This is it. Thank you all for coming. That was a great crowd, great weather. We appreciate it. Hope you enjoyed the race. Come back and do it again.

Q. How are you going to celebrate?

CHRIS BUESCHER: Man, we haven't gotten that far yet!

