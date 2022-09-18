Toyota Racing - NCS Bristol Quotes - Kyle Busch

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

What are your thoughts? This doesn’t seem like a place where you have an engine issue.

“Definitely. It just goes with our year. I don’t even know what to say. I’m flabbergasted. I just feel so bad for my guys. They don’t deserve to be in this spot. They work too hard. We are too good of a group to be this low – down on the bottom, fighting for our lives just to make it through. Two engine failures in three weeks, that will do it to you. I really feel bad for all of Rowdy Nation, everybody at M&M’s, Interstate Batteries, Rowdy Energy, all of the partners that get us going every week. This is not our normal.”

Are you going to stick around and see if you are able to make to Round 2 here?

“If I get done with my media obligations, and NASCAR releases me, I’m going to the house. I’ve got kids at home.”

