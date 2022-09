Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start Saturday night’s 62nd annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway from 27th place.



Burton turned a lap at 124.743 miles per hour in Friday’s qualifying session.



The 500-lap race on the high-banked concrete oval is set to get the green flag Saturday night just after 7:30 p.m. with TV coverage on USA Network.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 125 and 250.

WBR PR