Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made one start at Bristol in the NCS
- He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
- Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season
"Bristol is a track I really enjoy racing at, and I have had some success in other series there. I’m looking forward to seeing how this NextGen car is on a track like Bristol, that is so physically tough. With the speed we showed last week, I’m optimistic going into the weekend."
- Justin Haley on Bristol