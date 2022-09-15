Thursday, Sep 15

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Sep 15 21
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made 21 starts at Bristol in the NCS
  • He has earned one top-10 finish and has led 54 laps
  • In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one top five, four top-10 finishes and has led five laps

 

“The NextGen cars are really physical to drive. They are rigid, so we will bounce around a lot more. It will be a challenge, but part of the reason I am excited for the Cup race at Bristol is the challenge it brings. Hopefully I’m able to recover quickly from the Xfinity Series race and get ready for 500 more miles Saturday night."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Bristol
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at Bristol in the NCS
  • He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

 

"Bristol is a track I really enjoy racing at, and I have had some success in other series there. I’m looking forward to seeing how this NextGen car is on a track like Bristol, that is so physically tough. With the speed we showed last week, I’m optimistic going into the weekend."

 

- Justin Haley on Bristol

Food City 300

Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 17 top five and 39 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 349 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 278 laps            
  • Hemric: 54 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made eight starts at Bristol in the NXS and has earned one top-10 finish
  • Cassill has earned three top five and nine top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

“Bristol is an exciting but challenging track, and I’ve had some good races there in the past. We are right on the bubble for the playoffs, so I know we will be focusing on minimizing mistakes and controlling what we can control. ”

 

- Landon Cassill on Bristol
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Ag1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and five top-10 finishes at Bristol in the NXS
  • Hemric has an average finish of 9.2 and has led 147 laps led at Bristol across five starts

 

  • Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 54 laps in the 2022 NXS season

 

"Bristol is always an electric atmosphere. There is always just something different about the nighttime race there. It is a feeling unlike racing anywhere else with the fans surrounding you and the way the racetrack progresses throughout the night. I'm excited to go there and keep on trying things and hopefully get ourselves in the playoffs."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Bristol

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made two starts at Bristol in the NXS, earning a win and the regular-season championship last year for Kaulig Racing
  • Allmendinger has led 1 lap at Bristol in the NXS
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 22 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

 

"Bristol is a place we need to execute. It is the most physically demanding racetrack we go to. You get no rest at any point around that track and are physically wearing yourself down every lap. Knowing that we weren’t the fastest car there last year but were still able to come away with the win and the regular-season championship, gives me confidence in our abilities at Kaulig Racing."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Bristol

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.